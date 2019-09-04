CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) Analysts See $-0.41 EPS; Medifast (MED) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report $-0.41 EPS on September, 20.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 51.85% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s analysts see 51.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 400 shares traded. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) has declined 42.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.53% the S&P500.

Medifast Inc (MED) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 118 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 94 trimmed and sold holdings in Medifast Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 11.33 million shares, up from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Medifast Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 61 Increased: 71 New Position: 47.

Hoplite Capital Management L.P. holds 4% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. for 262,260 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 205,206 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12 West Capital Management Lp has 1.2% invested in the company for 115,341 shares. The New York-based G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1,468 shares.

The stock increased 1.08% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $101.04. About 328,388 shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (MED) has declined 34.42% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MED’s profit will be $16.34M for 18.99 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Medifast, Inc.’s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis to Host Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

More notable recent CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CollPlant Biotechnologies raising $5.5M – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iBio Inks 3D Bioprinting Agreement – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CollPlant is Developing 3D-bioprinted Implants for Regeneration of Breast Tissue – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CollPlant Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – PRNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CollPlant and United Therapeutics ink deal for 3D bioprinting of solid-organ scaffolds for human transplants; CLGN up 37% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $14.95 million. The Company’s products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs.