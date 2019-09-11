Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) and MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) are two firms in the Property Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group Inc. 68 0.90 N/A 2.37 30.60 MDJM Ltd. 3 13.76 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Colliers International Group Inc. and MDJM Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 4.3% MDJM Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Colliers International Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, MDJM Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 12.3 and has 12.3 Quick Ratio. MDJM Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colliers International Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Colliers International Group Inc. and MDJM Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 76.1% and 0.2% respectively. About 11% of Colliers International Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colliers International Group Inc. -4.98% 1.37% 15.8% 17.07% -10.48% 31.86% MDJM Ltd. -1.34% 9.26% -9.23% -20.27% 0% -37.23%

For the past year Colliers International Group Inc. has 31.86% stronger performance while MDJM Ltd. has -37.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Colliers International Group Inc. beats MDJM Ltd.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.