Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT)

This is a contrast between Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group Inc. 67 0.94 N/A 2.37 30.60 Gazit-Globe Ltd. 2,893 0.00 N/A 0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Colliers International Group Inc. and Gazit-Globe Ltd. Gazit-Globe Ltd. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Colliers International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 4.3% Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.1% of Colliers International Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gazit-Globe Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 11% of Colliers International Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colliers International Group Inc. -4.98% 1.37% 15.8% 17.07% -10.48% 31.86% Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Colliers International Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Gazit-Globe Ltd.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit-Globe Ltd. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.