Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) is a company in the Property Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Colliers International Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.06% of all Property Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 11% of Colliers International Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Colliers International Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group Inc. 0.00% 25.90% 4.30% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Colliers International Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group Inc. N/A 68 30.60 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

Colliers International Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Colliers International Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Colliers International Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.20 2.33 2.79

The peers have a potential upside of 105.31%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Colliers International Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colliers International Group Inc. -4.98% 1.37% 15.8% 17.07% -10.48% 31.86% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year Colliers International Group Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Colliers International Group Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Colliers International Group Inc.’s peers have 5.56 and 5.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Colliers International Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colliers International Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.58 shows that Colliers International Group Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Colliers International Group Inc.’s peers are 19.86% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.20 beta.

Dividends

Colliers International Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Colliers International Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.