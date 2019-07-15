Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) Comparing side by side

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) have been rivals in the Property Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group Inc. 65 0.99 N/A 2.37 25.78 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 35 4.32 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Colliers International Group Inc. and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Colliers International Group Inc. and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 4.3% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Colliers International Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Colliers International Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Colliers International Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Colliers International Group Inc. and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Colliers International Group Inc. and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.1% and 46.3%. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Colliers International Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colliers International Group Inc. -2.54% -11.75% -11.16% -7.77% -17.01% 11.07% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.67% 5.21% 11.36% 7.06% 0.43% 18.34%

For the past year Colliers International Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.

Summary

Colliers International Group Inc. beats Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2016, the company owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York City, New York.