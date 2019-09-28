Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) and American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Comparison side by side

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) and American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group Inc. 69 0.81 27.53M 2.37 30.60 American Realty Investors Inc. 13 0.00 1.76M 10.47 1.50

Demonstrates Colliers International Group Inc. and American Realty Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. American Realty Investors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colliers International Group Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Colliers International Group Inc. is presently more expensive than American Realty Investors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Colliers International Group Inc. and American Realty Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group Inc. 39,933,275.31% 25.9% 4.3% American Realty Investors Inc. 13,363,705.39% 87.9% 15.3%

Volatility and Risk

Colliers International Group Inc.’s 1.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, American Realty Investors Inc. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.1% of Colliers International Group Inc. shares and 86.4% of American Realty Investors Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Colliers International Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.42% are American Realty Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colliers International Group Inc. -4.98% 1.37% 15.8% 17.07% -10.48% 31.86% American Realty Investors Inc. -3.26% 10.47% 14.58% 19.73% -17.18% 30.24%

For the past year Colliers International Group Inc. has stronger performance than American Realty Investors Inc.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.