Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Analysts See $0.83 EPS; Power Financial (TSE:PWF) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Power Financial (TSE:PWF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Power Financial had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Desjardins Securities. IBC maintained Power Financial Corporation (TSE:PWF) rating on Thursday, March 21. IBC has “Hold” rating and $37 target. See Power Financial Corporation (TSE:PWF) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

Analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) to report $0.83 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 38.33% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. CIGI’s profit would be $32.77 million giving it 21.57 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Colliers International Group Inc.’s analysts see 1,975.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $71.62. About 29,100 shares traded. Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) has declined 17.01% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CIGI News: 03/04/2018 – COLLIERS INTL BUYS DOMINANT MKT LEADER IN UT; 09/04/2018 – Colliers International Strengthens U.S. Business With Dynamic Leader; 03/04/2018 – COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – COLLIERS INTL TO BUY MULTIFAMILY LEADER IN FRANKFURT; 19/04/2018 – Colliers Intl Expands and Extends Revolving Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP – BORROWING CAPACITY OF CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO $1.0 BLN & PRICING REDUCED BY 25 BPS ACROSS LEVERAGE GRID; 23/05/2018 – Digitisation of Land Title, Recording of Transactions, Multiple Listing Services and Fractional Ownership of Real Estate Assets to see Blockchain Adoption Must Faster: Colliers International India; 14/05/2018 – Colliers Intl Group to Acquire 75% of Harrison Street for $450M With Additional $100M Payable in 2022; 09/04/2018 – More Than 40 Million Sq Ft of Multi-tenanted IT SEZ Space is Under Various Stages of Construction, Scheduled for Completion by 2020: Colliers International India; 03/04/2018 – COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP – ACQUIRED OPERATIONS OF COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL ADVISORS, WHICH WILL BE REBRANDED AS COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL l UTAH

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to firms, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. It has a 30.37 P/E ratio. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties.

More notable recent Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Colliers International Announces Leadership Changes Nasdaq:CIGI – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: FirstService, Colliers International Group and Osisko Gold Royalties – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks to Get Real Estate Exposure in Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Colliers International (CIGI)Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $20.00 billion. The firm offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, health and dental protection, creditor, and direct marketing insurance products, as well as specialty products; and accumulation and annuity products. It has a 9.81 P/E ratio. It also provides financial security products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, administrative and recordkeeping services, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services; and executive benefits products.