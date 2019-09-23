Colliers International Gr (CIGI) Gets ScotiaBank Higher Rating; Glenview Capital Management Has Lowered Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Holding By $14.11 Million

Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) was boosted by research professionals at ScotiaBank from a Sector Perform rating to Sector Outperform rating in a analysts report issued to clients on Monday morning.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) stake by 10.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 542,627 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 4.66 million shares with $125.68M value, down from 5.20 million last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.38B valuation. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 9.10M shares traded or 271.26% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 128.57% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $112.78M for 40.73 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Liberty Global has $3400 highest and $23.5 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 5.49% above currents $26.07 stock price. Liberty Global had 5 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 20.

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 18,164 shares to 4.15 million valued at $206.96 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) stake by 3.90 million shares and now owns 18.43M shares. Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was raised too.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Global Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Citi Double Downgrades Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Sell – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More opposition to Liberty Global’s Swiss sale – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 63.41% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CIGI’s profit will be $26.47 million for 27.03 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Colliers International Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.67% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $72.43. About 33,648 shares traded. Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) has declined 10.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CIGI News: 01/05/2018 – Colliers Intl Group 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 19/04/2018 – Colliers Intl Expands and Extends Revolving Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – Colliers International Expands and Extends Revolving Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – Colliers Intl Expands in Pittsburgh; 17/05/2018 – COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Colliers Intl Group 1Q Rev $552.5M; 20/03/2018 – Asbury Park Press: Police are investigating skeletal remains found in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, according to; 09/05/2018 – COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC – ACQUISITION OF COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL PITTSBURGH; 03/04/2018 – COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP – ACQUIRED OPERATIONS OF COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL ADVISORS, WHICH WILL BE REBRANDED AS COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL l UTAH; 03/04/2018 – Colliers International Has Acquired Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors, Which Will Be Rebranded as Colliers International, Utah

More notable recent Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Colliers International Creates Top Tier Player in India – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Colliers International Appoints Industry Veteran to Lead Healthcare Services – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars Welcomes Class of 2019 Startups – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Colliers announces third North Texas expansion within 2 weeks – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Colliers adds Dallas appraisal firm to bolster valuation and advisory practice – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.