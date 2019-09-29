Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|44.00M
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|29.92M
|0.04
|261.79
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Collier Creek Holdings and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|430,950,048.97%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|291,617,933.72%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Collier Creek Holdings and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.78%. 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has 24.78% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
