Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 44.00M 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 29.92M 0.04 261.79

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Collier Creek Holdings and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 430,950,048.97% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 291,617,933.72% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Collier Creek Holdings and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.78%. 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has 24.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.