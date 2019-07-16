Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.65

In table 1 we can see Collier Creek Holdings and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Collier Creek Holdings and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Collier Creek Holdings and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 68.91% respectively. Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders are 55.43%. Comparatively, 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.24% 1.07% 2.97% 5.9% 1.96%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has stronger performance than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Collier Creek Holdings on 3 of the 4 factors.