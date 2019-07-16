Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.65
In table 1 we can see Collier Creek Holdings and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Collier Creek Holdings and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Collier Creek Holdings and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 68.91% respectively. Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders are 55.43%. Comparatively, 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0%
|-1%
|2.58%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.24%
|1.07%
|2.97%
|5.9%
|1.96%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has stronger performance than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Collier Creek Holdings on 3 of the 4 factors.
