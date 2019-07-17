Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

We will be comparing the differences between Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|870.83
Table 1 highlights Collier Creek Holdings and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Collier Creek Holdings and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Insiders owned roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0%
|-1%
|2.58%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.29%
|2.05%
|3.67%
|0%
|0%
|4.5%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has weaker performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Collier Creek Holdings.
