Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

We will be comparing the differences between Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 870.83

Table 1 highlights Collier Creek Holdings and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Collier Creek Holdings and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.29% 2.05% 3.67% 0% 0% 4.5%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has weaker performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Collier Creek Holdings.