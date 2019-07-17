Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 16 0.67 N/A 1.39 12.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Collier Creek Holdings and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Collier Creek Holdings and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collier Creek Holdings 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC on the other hand boasts of a $34 consensus price target and a 74.18% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares are held by institutional investors while 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. About 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 16.95% are Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 1.57% 1.33% 6.52% 8.45% 7.48% 35.1%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has weaker performance than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Collier Creek Holdings on 6 of the 6 factors.