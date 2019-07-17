Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|16
|0.67
|N/A
|1.39
|12.08
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Collier Creek Holdings and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Collier Creek Holdings and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC on the other hand boasts of a $34 consensus price target and a 74.18% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares are held by institutional investors while 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. About 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 16.95% are Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0%
|-1%
|2.58%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|1.57%
|1.33%
|6.52%
|8.45%
|7.48%
|35.1%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has weaker performance than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Collier Creek Holdings on 6 of the 6 factors.
