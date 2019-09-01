Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Collier Creek Holdings and Trinity Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Collier Creek Holdings and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.05% respectively. Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders are 55.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Collier Creek Holdings on 3 of the 4 factors.