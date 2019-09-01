Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Collier Creek Holdings and Trinity Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Collier Creek Holdings and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.05% respectively. Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders are 55.43%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats Collier Creek Holdings on 3 of the 4 factors.
