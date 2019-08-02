Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Contrasting side by side

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Collier Creek Holdings and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats on 2 of the 3 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.