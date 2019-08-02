Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Contrasting side by side

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Collier Creek Holdings and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
Collier Creek Holdings beats on 2 of the 3 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.
