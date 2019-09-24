Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Collier Creek Holdings and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares and 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. Collier Creek Holdings’s share owned by insiders are 55.43%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings was more bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Collier Creek Holdings beats on 2 of the 3 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.
