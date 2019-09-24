Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Collier Creek Holdings and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares and 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. Collier Creek Holdings’s share owned by insiders are 55.43%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings was more bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats on 2 of the 3 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.