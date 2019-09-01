Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Collier Creek Holdings and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares and 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings shares. Comparatively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.
