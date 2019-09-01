Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Collier Creek Holdings and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares and 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings shares. Comparatively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.