Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Comparing side by side

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Collier Creek Holdings and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings was more bullish than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 2 of the 2 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.