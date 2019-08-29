Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Collier Creek Holdings and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Collier Creek Holdings and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has stronger performance than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Collier Creek Holdings.