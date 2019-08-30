Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Collier Creek Holdings and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares and 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has stronger performance than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Collier Creek Holdings.