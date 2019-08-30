Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Collier Creek Holdings and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares and 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has stronger performance than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
Summary
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Collier Creek Holdings.
