Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) Comparison side by side

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.65 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Collier Creek Holdings and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Collier Creek Holdings and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.1% respectively. Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders are 55.43%. Competitively, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has 72.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has 6.74% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.