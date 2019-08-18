Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) Comparison side by side

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|1.65
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Collier Creek Holdings and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Collier Creek Holdings and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.1% respectively. Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders are 55.43%. Competitively, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has 72.76% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has 6.74% stronger performance while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance.
Summary
Collier Creek Holdings beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
