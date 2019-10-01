Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) Contrasting side by side

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 44.00M 0.00 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 26.11M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Collier Creek Holdings and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 430,950,048.97% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has stronger performance than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.