Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) Contrasting side by side

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|44.00M
|0.00
|0.00
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|26.11M
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Collier Creek Holdings and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|430,950,048.97%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has stronger performance than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
