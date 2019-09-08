Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) and SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 13 1.31 N/A -0.91 0.00 SCYNEXIS Inc. 1 246.10 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and SCYNEXIS Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -6.3% SCYNEXIS Inc. 0.00% -129.4% -60.3%

Risk & Volatility

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, SCYNEXIS Inc. has a 2.29 beta which is 129.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, SCYNEXIS Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and SCYNEXIS Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SCYNEXIS Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 112.77% for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. with average target price of $23. SCYNEXIS Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average target price and a 309.09% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SCYNEXIS Inc. seems more appealing than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and SCYNEXIS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.6%. Insiders owned 2.3% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of SCYNEXIS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 2.33% -16.96% -20.62% -30.96% -40.89% -36.11% SCYNEXIS Inc. -8.2% -11.81% -25.83% 55.56% -30.43% 132.51%

For the past year Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while SCYNEXIS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SCYNEXIS Inc. beats Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC, to develop and commercialize rights for SCY-078. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.