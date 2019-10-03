Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Since Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 12 -54.04 31.01M -0.91 0.00 Lannett Company Inc. 10 0.59 28.51M -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 269,417,897.48% -36.4% -6.3% Lannett Company Inc. 273,608,445.30% -70% -20.5%

Volatility & Risk

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lannett Company Inc.’s beta is 2.4 which is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Lannett Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Lannett Company Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 123.88% at a $24 consensus target price. Lannett Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 24.22% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. appears more favorable than Lannett Company Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Lannett Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.63% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.1% of Lannett Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 2.33% -16.96% -20.62% -30.96% -40.89% -36.11% Lannett Company Inc. 5.84% 16.86% -9.36% -5.61% -42.05% 42.54%

For the past year Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has -36.11% weaker performance while Lannett Company Inc. has 42.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Lannett Company Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.