Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Both Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 13 1.31 N/A -0.91 0.00 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 11.36 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -6.3% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1%

Volatility and Risk

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.1 Quick Ratio. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 112.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 2.33% -16.96% -20.62% -30.96% -40.89% -36.11% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. -1.86% -15.77% -3.46% -29.4% -56.61% -11.31%

For the past year Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.