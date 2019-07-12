Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 15 1.29 N/A -0.91 0.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 3.98 N/A -4.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -6.3% Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -122.4% -50.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.23 shows that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 158.47%. Competitively the average price target of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22.2, which is potential 268.16% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 2.6% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.55% -10.44% -3.31% -14.85% -47.69% -23.53% Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.02% -10.89% -38.45% -51.85% -82% -32.9%

For the past year Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has stronger performance than Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its portfolio also comprises of Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The companyÂ’s products under development include ADS-4101, a chrono-synchronous lacosamide therapy that has completed first Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.