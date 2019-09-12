Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Reaches $12.22 After 4.00% Down Move; Mak Capital One Upped Agilysys (AGYS) Holding By $7.07 Million

Mak Capital One Llc increased Agilysys Inc (AGYS) stake by 16.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mak Capital One Llc acquired 336,543 shares as Agilysys Inc (AGYS)’s stock rose 29.86%. The Mak Capital One Llc holds 2.41M shares with $51.72M value, up from 2.07M last quarter. Agilysys Inc now has $621.24 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 72,961 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference

The stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.78% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 243,200 shares traded. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has declined 40.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COLL News: 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $63.7M; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 10/05/2018 – Collegium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM NAMES SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 09/05/2018 – COLLEGIUM – BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES, WITH EXPECTED CASH INFLOWS TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE, CAPEX NEEDS AT LEAST INTO 2020; 04/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL – BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES WILL FUND OPER EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE AND CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 07/03/2018 Collegium Pharmaceutical 4Q Loss/Shr 54cThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $409.01M company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $11.73 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:COLL worth $16.36 million less.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $409.01 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.

Among 2 analysts covering Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Collegium Pharmaceutical has $35 highest and $22 lowest target. $23’s average target is 88.22% above currents $12.22 stock price. Collegium Pharmaceutical had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

Analysts await Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.11 EPS, up 78.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 23 selling transactions for $9.87 million activity. Bermuda One Fund LLC sold 16,400 shares worth $316,774. $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

