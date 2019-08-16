Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Reaches $11.61 After 5.00% Up Move; Last Week NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering NorthWest Healthcare (TSE:NWH.UN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NorthWest Healthcare has $12 highest and $11 lowest target. $11.69’s average target is 1.65% above currents $11.5 stock price. NorthWest Healthcare had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. IBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by National Bank Canada. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. See NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) latest ratings:

The stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 104,880 shares traded. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has declined 40.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COLL News: 09/05/2018 – COLLEGIUM – BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES, WITH EXPECTED CASH INFLOWS TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE, CAPEX NEEDS AT LEAST INTO 2020; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM NAMES SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 09/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 10/04/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $63.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLL)The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $388.59 million company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $12.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:COLL worth $19.43M more.

Among 3 analysts covering Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Collegium Pharmaceutical has $35 highest and $22 lowest target. $25.33’s average target is 118.17% above currents $11.61 stock price. Collegium Pharmaceutical had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 4. The stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy”.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $388.59 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that invests in healthcare real estate. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. As of January 7, 2013, it held interests in a portfolio of 76 income-producing properties, with a focus on medical office buildings and healthcare real estate properties, comprising approximately 4.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. It has a 48.52 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as NorthWest International Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 215,636 shares traded. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

