Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Reaches $11.57 After 3.00% Up Move; Shorts at SINO-OCEAN LAND ORDINARY SHARES HONG-KO (SIOLF) Lowered By 49.95%

The stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.14% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 188,790 shares traded. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has declined 40.89% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500.

SINO-OCEAN LAND ORDINARY SHARES HONG-KO (OTCMKTS:SIOLF) had a decrease of 49.95% in short interest. SIOLF’s SI was 2.87M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 49.95% from 5.74 million shares previously. It closed at $0.42 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. It develops mid to high-end residential properties; and invests in and operates small-scale office units, community retail streets, car parks, and serviced apartments, as well as is involved in the landscaping business; hotels and club operation; and real estate finance and property management activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers renovation, consultant, land development, investment management, pension, environmental technology, senior housing, and health and medical services, as well as property sales agency and upfitting services.

Analysts await Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, up 78.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% EPS growth.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $387.25 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.