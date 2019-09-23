Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Reaches $11.35 After 4.00% Down Move; Amkor Technology (AMKR) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 75 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 66 sold and trimmed holdings in Amkor Technology Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 91.50 million shares, up from 89.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Amkor Technology Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 43 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has declined 40.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $379.89 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.

Analysts await Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, up 78.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 123,528 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Windward Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 64,380 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.26% in the stock. Denali Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 123,900 shares.

The stock increased 1.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 261,330 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) has risen 2.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 70.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AMKR’s profit will be $16.78M for 32.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 43.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.