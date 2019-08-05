Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) Reaches $10.52 After 4.00% Up Move; GRYPHON GOLD (GYPHQ) Sellers Decreased By 12.93% Their Shorts

The stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 221,489 shares traded. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has declined 40.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COLL News: 20/04/2018 – COLLEGIUM TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDE CORPORATE UPDATE; 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $63.7M; 09/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLL); 10/04/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 07/03/2018 Collegium Pharmaceutical 4Q Loss/Shr 54c; 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, ToThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $351.06 million company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $10.94 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:COLL worth $14.04 million more.

GRYPHON GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) had a decrease of 12.93% in short interest. GYPHQ’s SI was 10,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.93% from 11,600 shares previously. With 16,800 avg volume, 1 days are for GRYPHON GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ)’s short sellers to cover GYPHQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0009 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company has market cap of $5.84 million. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Collegium Pharmaceutical had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by H.C. Wainwright. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.48% EPS growth.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $351.06 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.