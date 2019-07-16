Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) EPS Estimated At $-0.19; Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 26.92% from last quarter’s $-0.26 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s analysts see -34.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 307,725 shares traded. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has declined 47.69% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.12% the S&P500. Some Historical COLL News: 09/05/2018 – COLLEGIUM – BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES, WITH EXPECTED CASH INFLOWS TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE, CAPEX NEEDS AT LEAST INTO 2020; 07/03/2018 Collegium Pharmaceutical 4Q Loss/Shr 54c; 07/05/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM NAMES SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 20/04/2018 – COLLEGIUM TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDE CORPORATE UPDATE; 07/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL – BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES WILL FUND OPER EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE AND CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $63.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLL)

Among 2 analysts covering Equitable (TSE:EQB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Equitable had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $92 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. See Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $83 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Maintain

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $375.27 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.

Among 3 analysts covering Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Collegium Pharmaceutical had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. SunTrust initiated it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by H.C. Wainwright.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 23,190 shares traded. Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Equitable Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial clients in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The Company’s deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes. It has a 7.67 P/E ratio. The firm also provides single family lending products, such as mortgages for owner occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.