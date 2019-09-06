Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Comparing side by side

As Drugs – Generic companies, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 13 1.22 N/A -0.91 0.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.46 N/A 0.02 475.26

In table 1 we can see Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -6.3% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.51. Competitively, Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 114.95% and an $23 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.9%. 2.3% are Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 2.33% -16.96% -20.62% -30.96% -40.89% -36.11% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8%

For the past year Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.