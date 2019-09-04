Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) Comparison side by side

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 13 1.20 N/A -0.91 0.00 Mylan N.V. 22 0.90 N/A 0.44 47.83

In table 1 we can see Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Mylan N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Mylan N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -6.3% Mylan N.V. 0.00% 2% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current beta is 0.51 and it happens to be 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mylan N.V.’s 76.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mylan N.V. are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Mylan N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Mylan N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mylan N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

$23 is Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 118.01%. Meanwhile, Mylan N.V.’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 46.91%. The data provided earlier shows that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. appears more favorable than Mylan N.V., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Mylan N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.5%. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Mylan N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 2.33% -16.96% -20.62% -30.96% -40.89% -36.11% Mylan N.V. 10.52% 7.51% -22.79% -32.19% -42.99% -23.72%

For the past year Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. was more bearish than Mylan N.V.

Summary

Mylan N.V. beats Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.