Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Since Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe Inc. 26 0.00 7.23M 0.93 25.58 TTEC Holdings Inc. 47 2.66 14.44M 1.08 43.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Collectors Universe Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc. TTEC Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Collectors Universe Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Collectors Universe Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of TTEC Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe Inc. 28,231,159.70% 52.5% 24.3% TTEC Holdings Inc. 30,444,866.12% 14.9% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Collectors Universe Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Collectors Universe Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, TTEC Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Collectors Universe Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.8% and 27.4% respectively. Collectors Universe Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collectors Universe Inc. 6.37% 6.66% 37.21% 74.34% 76.68% 108.71% TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23%

For the past year Collectors Universe Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats Collectors Universe Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.