Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Since Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe Inc. 17 2.99 N/A 0.94 22.57 PRA Group Inc. 28 1.39 N/A 1.43 20.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Collectors Universe Inc. and PRA Group Inc. PRA Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Collectors Universe Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Collectors Universe Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than PRA Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Collectors Universe Inc. and PRA Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3% PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Collectors Universe Inc.’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PRA Group Inc. has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of PRA Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Collectors Universe Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, PRA Group Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collectors Universe Inc. 13.32% 16.7% 39.55% 47.55% 34.22% 85.74% PRA Group Inc. 3.42% 6.88% -8.12% 1.95% -24.96% 17.93%

For the past year Collectors Universe Inc. was more bullish than PRA Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Collectors Universe Inc. beats PRA Group Inc.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.