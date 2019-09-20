Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe Inc. 21 3.69 N/A 0.93 25.58 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 13 0.45 N/A 1.89 7.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Collectors Universe Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Collectors Universe Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Collectors Universe Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9%

Liquidity

Collectors Universe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Collectors Universe Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Collectors Universe Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.8% and 97.6% respectively. 1.4% are Collectors Universe Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collectors Universe Inc. 6.37% 6.66% 37.21% 74.34% 76.68% 108.71% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85%

For the past year Collectors Universe Inc. has 108.71% stronger performance while Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has -2.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Collectors Universe Inc. beats Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.