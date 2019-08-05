Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe Inc. 19 3.00 N/A 0.93 25.58 CBIZ Inc. 20 1.34 N/A 1.13 20.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Collectors Universe Inc. and CBIZ Inc. CBIZ Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Collectors Universe Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Collectors Universe Inc. is currently more expensive than CBIZ Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3% CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

Collectors Universe Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.05 beta. CBIZ Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Collectors Universe Inc. are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, CBIZ Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Collectors Universe Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CBIZ Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Collectors Universe Inc. and CBIZ Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.8% and 90.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of CBIZ Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collectors Universe Inc. 6.37% 6.66% 37.21% 74.34% 76.68% 108.71% CBIZ Inc. 6.76% 17.56% 17.85% 19.54% 6.23% 18.63%

For the past year Collectors Universe Inc. has stronger performance than CBIZ Inc.

Summary

Collectors Universe Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors CBIZ Inc.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.