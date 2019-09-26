Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) Reaches $29.60 52-Week High; Collectors Universe (CLCT)’s Sentiment Is 2.35

Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT) investors sentiment decreased to 2.35 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.98, from 3.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 47 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 20 sold and trimmed holdings in Collectors Universe Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 5.19 million shares, down from 8.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Collectors Universe Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 17 Increased: 22 New Position: 25.

The stock of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) hit a new 52-week high and has $31.38 target or 6.00% above today’s $29.60 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $270.89 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $31.38 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.25 million more. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 5,656 shares traded. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 76.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Collectors Universe Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLCT); 01/05/2018 – Collectors Universe Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 – Global Portable Industrial Data Collectors and Analyzers Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Multi-Channel Portable Data Collectors and Analyzers with Triaxial Input and Dedicated Tachometer – ResearchAndMarkets; 14/03/2018 – PCGS Donates to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with “Submissions for a Cure” Breast Cancer Awareness Coin Grading Pr; 11/04/2018 – WineBid Reaches Over 100k Registered Collectors Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 14/03/2018 – Family Discovers Eighth T206 Ty Cobb Card; 13/04/2018 – North Star Investment Buys 1.3% Position in Collectors Universe; 03/05/2018 – EZRA CHOWAIKI PLEADS GUILTY TO FRAUD FOR CHEATING COLLECTORS; 14/03/2018 – PCGS Donates to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with “Submissions for a Cure” Breast Cancer Awareness Coin Grading Program

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company has market cap of $270.89 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It has a 26.66 P/E ratio. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.98, from 3.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold Collectors Universe, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 5.19 million shares or 36.40% less from 8.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 2,231 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 108,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsr has 300 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc owns 722,038 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 481,964 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru invested in 0.56% or 32,116 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Co has 0% invested in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 114,350 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,316 shares. Lapides Asset Management Lc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 58,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 159,055 shares. Hillsdale holds 121,500 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Collectors Universe, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CLCT) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Collectors Universe sets Record Revenues and Operating Results in FY 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collectors Universe +4.3% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 5,656 shares traded. Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) has risen 76.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 14/03/2018 – Art Review: Asia Week’s Rare and Unusual Objects for Art Lovers and Collectors; 22/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 14/03/2018 – PCGS Donates to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with “Submissions for a Cure” Breast Cancer Awareness Coin Grading Pr; 06/03/2018 KRUK SAYS IS READY TO CONSOLIDATE EUROPEAN DEBT COLLECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Sterling Capital Management Buys 2% of Collectors Universe; 14/03/2018 – Family Discovers Eighth T206 Ty Cobb Card; 27/03/2018 – Collectors and dealers descend on Hong Kong for annual Art Basel; 13/04/2018 – North Star Investment Buys 1.3% Position in Collectors Universe; 01/05/2018 – Collectors Universe Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Common Share; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q Rev $17.5M

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company has market cap of $270.89 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It has a 26.66 P/E ratio. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. for 293,550 shares. Martin & Co Inc Tn owns 100,949 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Llc has 0.57% invested in the company for 58,200 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.56% in the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 129,207 shares.

More notable recent Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Collectors Universe, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CLCT) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Collectors Universe sets Record Revenues and Operating Results in FY 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collectors Universe +4.3% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.