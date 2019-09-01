Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe Inc. 20 2.99 N/A 0.93 25.58 Vectrus Inc. 36 0.35 N/A 3.01 13.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Collectors Universe Inc. and Vectrus Inc. Vectrus Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Collectors Universe Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Collectors Universe Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Collectors Universe Inc. and Vectrus Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3% Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that Collectors Universe Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vectrus Inc.’s 1.82 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Collectors Universe Inc. and Vectrus Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.8% and 89.3%. Collectors Universe Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Vectrus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collectors Universe Inc. 6.37% 6.66% 37.21% 74.34% 76.68% 108.71% Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4%

For the past year Collectors Universe Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vectrus Inc.

Summary

Collectors Universe Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Vectrus Inc.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.