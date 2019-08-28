Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Comparison side by side

Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe Inc. 20 2.91 N/A 0.93 25.58 Rollins Inc. 38 5.47 N/A 0.69 48.31

Demonstrates Collectors Universe Inc. and Rollins Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Rollins Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Collectors Universe Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Collectors Universe Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Collectors Universe Inc. and Rollins Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3% Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that Collectors Universe Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Rollins Inc.’s 67.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Collectors Universe Inc. are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, Rollins Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Collectors Universe Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rollins Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Collectors Universe Inc. and Rollins Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.8% and 42.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Collectors Universe Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Rollins Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collectors Universe Inc. 6.37% 6.66% 37.21% 74.34% 76.68% 108.71% Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12%

For the past year Collectors Universe Inc. has 108.71% stronger performance while Rollins Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Collectors Universe Inc. beats Rollins Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.