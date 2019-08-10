Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Collectors Universe Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Collectors Universe Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.50% 24.30% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Collectors Universe Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe Inc. N/A 19 25.58 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Collectors Universe Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Collectors Universe Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collectors Universe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.97 2.74 2.59

The competitors have a potential upside of 59.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Collectors Universe Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collectors Universe Inc. 6.37% 6.66% 37.21% 74.34% 76.68% 108.71% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Collectors Universe Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Collectors Universe Inc. are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc.’s competitors have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Collectors Universe Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Collectors Universe Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that Collectors Universe Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc.’s competitors are 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Collectors Universe Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Collectors Universe Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.