Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Comparison side by side

Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe Inc. 17 2.99 N/A 0.94 22.57 Fiserv Inc. 85 6.30 N/A 2.47 34.77

Demonstrates Collectors Universe Inc. and Fiserv Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Fiserv Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Collectors Universe Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Collectors Universe Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Fiserv Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3% Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 38.8% 9%

Risk and Volatility

Collectors Universe Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Fiserv Inc. has a 0.82 beta which is 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Collectors Universe Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Fiserv Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Collectors Universe Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Collectors Universe Inc. and Fiserv Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collectors Universe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fiserv Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

Fiserv Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $93 consensus target price and a -1.60% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.5% of Fiserv Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares. Comparatively, Fiserv Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collectors Universe Inc. 13.32% 16.7% 39.55% 47.55% 34.22% 85.74% Fiserv Inc. 0.53% -0.79% 1.75% 7.02% 18.57% 16.85%

For the past year Collectors Universe Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fiserv Inc.

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Collectors Universe Inc.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.