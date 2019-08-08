Collectors Universe (CLCT) to pay $0.18 on Aug 30, 2019; Tyvor Capital Raised Kohls (KSS) Position

Tyvor Capital Llc increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 497.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tyvor Capital Llc acquired 463,267 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Tyvor Capital Llc holds 556,417 shares with $38.27M value, up from 93,150 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $8.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 3.46 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision

Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CLCT) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Collectors Universe Inc’s current price of $21.75 translates into 0.80% yield. Collectors Universe Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 87,417 shares traded. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 76.68% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 14/03/2018 – Family Discovers Eighth T206 Ty Cobb Card; 11/04/2018 – PCGS Security Features Help Police Nab Suspects in Football Player Gronkowski Robbery Case; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q Rev $17.5M; 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Requests IRS Information on Use of Private Debt Collectors for Taxpayers Affected by Federally Declared; 21/04/2018 – DJ Collectors Universe Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLCT); 15/05/2018 – Sterling Capital Management Buys 2% of Collectors Universe; 22/03/2018 – FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 22/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q EPS 17c

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Kohl’s Stock Dropped 28.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Kohlâ€™s to Bring on Thousands of Workers – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kohl’s Amazon Returns Program Is Now Available Nationwide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Kohl’s’s (NYSE:KSS) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.15% or 168,919 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 863 shares. Chevy Chase Inc accumulated 137,710 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us owns 16,960 shares. Annex Advisory Lc holds 0.32% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 30,788 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 420,095 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Macquarie Group holds 43,156 shares. 50 are owned by Smithfield. Cornerstone Inv Partners owns 0.05% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 17,683 shares. Cypress Capital Grp holds 0.06% or 4,450 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 8,700 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests stated it has 820 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kohl’s had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14 with “Sell”. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, May 22 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Cowen & Co maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $82 target. UBS maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Monday, March 25. UBS has “Hold” rating and $72 target. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5700 target in Friday, May 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by UBS.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company has market cap of $198.98 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It has a 23.72 P/E ratio. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Collectors Universe, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 8.15 million shares or 111.29% more from 3.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation has 53,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Foundation holds 73,583 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Llc has 0% invested in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 300 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Lc holds 72,100 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 3,414 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 44,069 shares. Sterling Limited Company accumulated 202,090 shares. Martin & Incorporated Tn reported 0.53% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,913 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Blackrock has 44,082 shares. Bard Associates accumulated 15,275 shares. Spark Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Moreover, Susquehanna Int Group Llp has 0% invested in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 22,505 shares. Gsa Llp reported 13,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.