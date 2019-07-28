Collectors Universe (CLCT) to pay $0.18 on Aug 30, 2019; Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Shorts Decreased By 0.91%

Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CLCT) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Collectors Universe Inc’s current price of $23.15 translates into 0.76% yield. Collectors Universe Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 54,443 shares traded. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 34.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q EPS 17c; 16/05/2018 – Grand Basel Miami Beach Will Be the Art Basel for Car Collectors; 20/03/2018 – CFPB to Work With FTC on Policing Debt Collectors; 13/03/2018 – Global Portable Industrial Data Collectors and Analyzers Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Multi-Channel Portable Data Collectors and Analyzers with Triaxial Input and Dedicated Tachometer – ResearchAndMarkets; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Requests IRS Information on Use of Private Debt Collectors for Taxpayers Affected by Federally Declared; 11/04/2018 – PCGS Security Features Help Police Nab Suspects in Football Player Gronkowski Robbery Case; 22/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 06/03/2018 KRUK SAYS IS READY TO CONSOLIDATE EUROPEAN DEBT COLLECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Collectors and dealers descend on Hong Kong for annual Art Basel; 11/04/2018 – WineBid Reaches Over 100k Registered Collectors Worldwide

Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) had a decrease of 0.91% in short interest. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 1.26 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company has market cap of $211.78 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It has a 25.25 P/E ratio. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.51 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 101.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

