Collectors Universe (CLCT) Stake Held by Pembroke Management Ltd; Thomas White International LTD Has Boosted Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Position by $2.76 Million as Share Price Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Collectors Universe (CLCT) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 28,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 110,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Collectors Universe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.43. About 48,276 shares traded. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 34.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 22/03/2018 – FTC: FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buyin; 15/05/2018 – Sterling Capital Management Buys 2% of Collectors Universe; 21/04/2018 – DJ Collectors Universe Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLCT); 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q Rev $17.5M; 20/03/2018 – CFPB to Work With FTC on Policing Debt Collectors; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Collectors and dealers descend on Hong Kong for annual Art Basel; 14/03/2018 – Art Review: Asia Week’s Rare and Unusual Objects for Art Lovers and Collectors; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Requests IRS Information on Use of Private Debt Collectors for Taxpayers Affected by Federally Declared; 22/03/2018 – FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 14/03/2018 – PCGS Donates to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with “Submissions for a Cure” Breast Cancer Awareness Coin Grading Pr

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 23,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,651 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 75,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.42. About 946,057 shares traded or 41.67% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CLCT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 8.15 million shares or 111.29% more from 3.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 60,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement reported 108,000 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 30 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) or 23,004 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% stake. Captrust Advsrs holds 500 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 17,459 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 202,090 shares. Martin And Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 100,444 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Company holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Bancorporation Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,514 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) stated it has 253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29,822 shares to 187,555 shares, valued at $26.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,316 shares, and cut its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX).