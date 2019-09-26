Collectors Universe (CLCT) Share Value Rose While Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Raised Its Holding; White Pine Investment Co Has Lifted Its At&T (T) Position by $415,734 as Stock Price Rose

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT) by 169.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 81,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.21% . The institutional investor held 129,207 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, up from 47,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Collectors Universe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.75 million market cap company. It closed at $29.47 lastly. It is down 76.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 01/05/2018 – Collectors Universe Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Common Share; 11/04/2018 – PCGS Security Features Help Police Nab Suspects in Football Player Gronkowski Robbery Case; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q EPS 17c; 11/04/2018 – WineBid Reaches Over 100k Registered Collectors Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Art Review: Asia Week’s Rare and Unusual Objects for Art Lovers and Collectors; 15/05/2018 – Sterling Capital Management Buys 2% of Collectors Universe; 22/03/2018 – FTC: FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buyin; 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe; 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe; 13/04/2018 – North Star Investment Buys 1.3% Position in Collectors Universe

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14B market cap company. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.98, from 3.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold CLCT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 5.19 million shares or 36.40% less from 8.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated reported 45,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 11,902 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 40,127 shares. 10,496 are owned by Lpl Ltd Liability. 10,425 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Citigroup stated it has 2,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,058 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 0.26% or 121,500 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) or 92,044 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 205,935 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 669 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% or 30 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 5,163 shares. Bard Assocs invested in 0.18% or 16,775 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,145 shares to 35,753 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 16,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,376 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 121,266 are owned by Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 25,421 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 29.63M shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 2.16% or 26.60M shares. Zevin Asset Management Lc invested in 2.59% or 239,905 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 0.74% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 29,133 are held by Towercrest Capital Mgmt. Cwm Llc has 620,803 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Lc reported 21,506 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7,522 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 179,765 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 1.02% or 78.22 million shares. Chevy Chase Inc holds 6.23M shares. Moreover, Laurion Mgmt LP has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc reported 28.49 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings.