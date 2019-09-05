Collectors Universe (CLCT) Position Increased by Pembroke Management Ltd; Institute For Wealth Management Has Raised Holding in Tesla (TSLA) as Share Price Rose

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $222.22. About 515,817 shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 05/04/2018 – FIRE AT TESLA PLANT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION TUES: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Fix by Tesla Remedies a Model 3 Flaw, and Changes a Review; 16/04/2018 – TSLA: “An investigation by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting found that Tesla has failed to report some of its serious injuries on legally mandated reports, making the company’s injury numbers look better than they actually are; 05/03/2018 – GLASS LEWIS: RECOMMENDS TSLA HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST MUSK PAY PLAN; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Model 3 production issues are burning through Tesla’s cash; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. – FOR UNKNOWN REASONS, TESLA VEHICLE FAILED TO STOP FOR TRAFFIC & RAN INTO BACK OF MECHANIC TRUCK AT 60 MILES/HOUR; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending plan include $100 mln for autonomous cars research, testing; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Recalls Early Model S Cars to Retrofit Power-Steering Part; 14/03/2018 – Tesla employees say the company is manufacturing a high ratio of flawed parts and vehicles that need rework and repairs; 24/03/2018 – Tesla’s Musk Requests First-quarter Production ‘slow Down’ In Norway: Reports — MarketWatch

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Collectors Universe (CLCT) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 28,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.21% . The institutional investor held 138,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 110,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Collectors Universe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 2,769 shares traded. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 76.68% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 11/04/2018 – PCGS Security Features Help Police Nab Suspects in Football Player Gronkowski Robbery Case; 27/03/2018 – Collectors and dealers descend on Hong Kong for annual Art Basel; 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe; 22/03/2018 – FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe; 20/03/2018 – CFPB to Work With FTC on Policing Debt Collectors; 01/05/2018 – Collectors Universe Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Common Share; 13/04/2018 – North Star Investment Buys 1.3% Position in Collectors Universe; 14/03/2018 – PCGS Donates to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with “Submissions for a Cure” Breast Cancer Awareness Coin Grading Program; 03/05/2018 – EZRA CHOWAIKI PLEADS GUILTY TO FRAUD FOR CHEATING COLLECTORS

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12,870 shares to 3,974 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 8,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,674 shares, and cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap invested in 2,082 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 15,641 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate has 29,356 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The California-based Perigon Wealth Lc has invested 0.14% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cetera Advsr Limited Com owns 4,378 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd holds 2,143 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 36,981 shares. Linscomb And Williams invested in 0.15% or 6,500 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp invested in 4,925 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 15 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.11% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,197 shares. Profund Advsrs invested in 10,020 shares. Fiduciary stated it has 1,450 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 11,446 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 1,080 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares to 261,409 shares, valued at $26.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 911,028 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CLCT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 8.15 million shares or 111.29% more from 3.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Management Llc reported 72,100 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 48,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 92 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Renaissance Technology Lc holds 726,863 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 0% invested in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 293,803 shares. First Tru Advsr LP reported 14,465 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Captrust Fincl has invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). First Foundation Advsr accumulated 73,583 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 66,206 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins Com holds 47,973 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company has 0.23% invested in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 194,472 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT).