Colgate-Palmolive Company Common Stock (CL) Investors: Deutsche Bank Reconfirms “Hold” Rating, Sees $76.0000/Share; Skyline Champion (SKY) Shorts Raised By 7.28%

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank have $76.0000 target on Colgate-Palmolive Company Common Stock (NYSE:CL). Deutsche Bank’s target means a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous stock close. The rating was shown in a report on Friday, 12 July.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity. CAHILL JOHN T also sold $372,590 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Thursday, January 31.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 2.82M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma holds 0.12% or 10,834 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Com owns 29,382 shares. 11,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc invested in 0.34% or 2.97M shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 10,693 shares. Paragon Capital Limited accumulated 21,968 shares. South Dakota Council has 24,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp owns 50,184 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moors And Cabot Incorporated has 0.44% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 97,664 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has 5,618 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack Oliver Ltd has 0.12% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 50,059 shares. Wade G W holds 1.05% or 162,669 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 81,910 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $1400 highest and $62 lowest target. $72.50’s average target is -1.88% below currents $73.89 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $621.34 million for 25.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.77 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $228.80 million activity. 4.31 million shares were sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS L P, worth $87.18M. MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold 600,000 shares worth $14.54 million. $96.76 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s park models provide temporary living accommodations for individuals seeking leisure travel and outdoor recreation, and are marketed under the Shore Park trademark.