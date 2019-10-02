Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) and Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) compete against each other in the Personal Products sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive Company 72 14.30 798.20M 2.77 25.91 Inter Parfums Inc. 66 3.00 17.53M 1.80 38.55

In table 1 we can see Colgate-Palmolive Company and Inter Parfums Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Inter Parfums Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Colgate-Palmolive Company. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Inter Parfums Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Colgate-Palmolive Company and Inter Parfums Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive Company 1,101,725,327.81% -597.4% 19.1% Inter Parfums Inc. 26,480,362.54% 12.7% 7.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.75 shows that Colgate-Palmolive Company is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Inter Parfums Inc. has a 0.93 beta and it is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Colgate-Palmolive Company has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Inter Parfums Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Inter Parfums Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Colgate-Palmolive Company and Inter Parfums Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive Company 0 6 2 2.25 Inter Parfums Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Colgate-Palmolive Company is $75.63, with potential upside of 5.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79% of Colgate-Palmolive Company shares and 56.6% of Inter Parfums Inc. shares. 0.3% are Colgate-Palmolive Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Inter Parfums Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colgate-Palmolive Company 0.65% -0.47% 0.63% 12.18% 7.94% 20.53% Inter Parfums Inc. 0.89% 7.16% -2.67% 4.54% 17.42% 5.66%

For the past year Colgate-Palmolive Company was more bullish than Inter Parfums Inc.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive Company beats Inter Parfums Inc. on 11 of the 14 factors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products. It also provides pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs, a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions, and various products with natural ingredients. The companyÂ’s principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, TomÂ’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as HillÂ’s Science Diet, HillÂ’s Prescription Diet, and HillÂ’s Ideal Balance. It markets and sells its pet nutrition products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers and veterinarians. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.