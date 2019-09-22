Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)’s Financial Results Comparing With DERMAdoctor LLC. (:)

As Personal Products companies, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) and DERMAdoctor LLC. (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive Company 71 3.95 N/A 2.77 25.91 DERMAdoctor LLC. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Colgate-Palmolive Company and DERMAdoctor LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Colgate-Palmolive Company and DERMAdoctor LLC.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive Company 0.00% -597.4% 19.1% DERMAdoctor LLC. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Colgate-Palmolive Company and DERMAdoctor LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive Company 0 6 2 2.25 DERMAdoctor LLC. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Colgate-Palmolive Company is $75.63, with potential upside of 6.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Colgate-Palmolive Company and DERMAdoctor LLC. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colgate-Palmolive Company 0.65% -0.47% 0.63% 12.18% 7.94% 20.53% DERMAdoctor LLC. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors DERMAdoctor LLC.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products. It also provides pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs, a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions, and various products with natural ingredients. The companyÂ’s principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, TomÂ’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as HillÂ’s Science Diet, HillÂ’s Prescription Diet, and HillÂ’s Ideal Balance. It markets and sells its pet nutrition products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers and veterinarians. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.